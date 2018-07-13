Up Close With Bhavin Shah

Current job: I am an owner operator of a premium night club style social gaming lounge called Playlive Nation located inside the Vancouver Mall.

Proudest professional moment: It has to be when I received plaques for three patents that I had filed when I was working at HP. My colleagues and I had invented a method that allowed us to essentially double the life of some of HP’s inkjet print heads.

First job: My first job was with Hewlett-Packard (HP) in Corvallis, Ore. I started as a manufacturing engineer for their Inkjet products. I was working as semiconductor engineer in the clean room. Putting on those bunny suits made me feel like I was getting ready to do a spacewalk.

Fun fact: I have traveled to 20 states in the continental U.S.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Lately I have been working at my store on Saturday as that is one of the busiest days of the week for us. If I’m not at the store then I prefer to hang out with my family playing a round of Magic the Gathering with my 12 year old or watching our favorite movie.

Favorite movie: I’m a big Bollywood fan. It has to be Bollywood blockbuster Sholay. I’m also a big fan of the Star Wars franchise, although I’ve got to say I love part IV, V and VI the most.

Music of choice: I love Indian Bollywood music. I grew up listening to my favorite Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. He has crooned many melodies back in the 60s and 70s that are still near and dear to my heart.

Favorite place to eat: My mom and my wife’s kitchen. Nothing beats them when it comes to eating savory meals prepared with fresh ingredients with lots of love.

Motto/Inspirational quote: I have two: 1) “You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.” 2) “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Comments

comments