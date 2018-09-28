Up Close With April Allen

Current job: Owner and Stylist at Spoiled Spa and Salon. Stylist of over 10 years!

Proudest professional moment: The moment I realized I created a place to work for over 20 people and was able to donate to a local nonprofit. It’s been one crazy ride but I did it! Also being honored with the Accomplished and under 40 through the VBJ!

First job: My first official job was age 14 at Burger King! I wasn’t even old enough to handle food or money. Just cleaning.

Fun fact: I love to play indoor soccer.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: On the couch with my two boys watching movies or playing games!

Favorite movie: I am a comedy person. If I am going take a break, it’s going be to smile and laugh.

Music of choice: Anything with a good beat! I love high energy music that makes me want to dance.

Favorite place to eat: I love to eat locally! I’m a total foodie and love so many kinds of food. My favorite place has to be Saigon Restaurant; I have been going there since I was a kid.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Control your controllables! A dream without a plan is just a wish.

