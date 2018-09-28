Up Close With April Allen

April Allen

Current job: Owner and Stylist at Spoiled Spa and Salon. Stylist of over 10 years!

Proudest professional moment: The moment I realized I created a place to work for over 20 people and was able to donate to a local nonprofit. It’s been one crazy ride but I did it! Also being honored with the Accomplished and under 40 through the VBJ!

First job: My first official job was age 14 at Burger King! I wasn’t even old enough to handle food or money. Just cleaning.

Fun fact: I love to play indoor soccer.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: On the couch with my two boys watching movies or playing games!

Favorite movie: I am a comedy person. If I am going take a break, it’s going be to smile and laugh.

Music of choice: Anything with a good beat! I love high energy music that makes me want to dance.

Favorite place to eat: I love to eat locally! I’m a total foodie and love so many kinds of food. My favorite place has to be Saigon Restaurant; I have been going there since I was a kid.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Control your controllables! A dream without a plan is just a wish.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.