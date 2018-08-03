Up Close With Angela Hornack

Current job: Events Manager at Big Al’s in Vancouver.

Proudest professional moment: I volunteered as a coach with Girls on the Run, and seeing those girls cross the finish line of the 5K and cheer each other on at the end of the season was definitely one of my proudest moments!

First job: When I was in high school I worked two summer jobs – one as a server at Water’s Edge Resort, and the other putting valves together at a local engineering plant in Madison, CT (my hometown).

Fun fact: I love weightlifting and I love running. I am an athlete at Tectonic CrossFit here in Vancouver and I’m working towards a 200-pound back squat!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: To be entirely honest – my favorite spot is on my couch with my husband and my dog, watching a good movie on Netflix. But, if I need a night out, you can find me playing Skee-Ball at Big Al’s!

Favorite movie: Depends on my mood, but a few of my favorites are Shawshank Redemption, Dirty Dancing and Beginners (quite a range, I know).

Music of choice: I love 90s R&B and Motown.

Favorite place to eat: Pho is probably my favorite food on the planet – so I’ll go with Pho Oregon in Portland.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Success isn’t about how your life looks to others. It’s about how it feels to you. (Being) successful isn’t about being impressive, it’s about being inspired. That’s what it means to be true to yourself.” – Michelle Obama

