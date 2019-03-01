Up Close With Abbi Russell

Current job: Port of Vancouver USA Communications Manager.

Proudest professional moment: Anytime I have the opportunity to see my employees grow and succeed. My work means nothing if it does not lift others up.

First job: Cook/busser at Smokey’s Pizza in Orchards.

Fun fact: I’ve parachuted 19 times out of five different types of aircraft.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: We love all our family friendly brewpubs here in Clark County. A couple of favorites are Heathen Brewing Feral Public House in Vancouver and Barrel Mountain Brewing in Battle Ground.

Favorite movie: This is a tough one; I enjoy almost every genre. But if I had to pick, one movie I could watch forever is the original 1982 “Annie.” It has timeless appeal: It’s funny, exciting and heartwarming, the cast is all-star, and the music is so good that Jay-Z very liberally sampled it for one of his albums. What’s not to like?

Music of choice: Anything! As with movies, I’m a bit of a chameleon. Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of jazz.

Favorite place to eat: Sushi Mo on Washington Street in Vancouver. Great service, everything is of the best quality and it’s such a peaceful atmosphere.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Be true to your work, your word and your friend.” – Henry David Thoreau

