Up Close With Abbi Russell

Current job: Port of Vancouver USA Communications Manager.

Proudest professional moment: Anytime I have the opportunity to see my employees grow and succeed. My work means nothing if it does not lift others up.

First job: Cook/busser at Smokey’s Pizza in Orchards.

Fun fact: I’ve parachuted 19 times out of five different types of aircraft.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: We love all our family friendly brewpubs here in Clark County. A couple of favorites are Heathen Brewing Feral Public House in Vancouver and Barrel Mountain Brewing in Battle Ground.

Favorite movie: This is a tough one; I enjoy almost every genre. But if I had to pick, one movie I could watch forever is the original 1982 “Annie.” It has timeless appeal: It’s funny, exciting and heartwarming, the cast is all-star, and the music is so good that Jay-Z very liberally sampled it for one of his albums. What’s not to like?

Music of choice: Anything! As with movies, I’m a bit of a chameleon. Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of jazz.

Favorite place to eat: Sushi Mo on Washington Street in Vancouver. Great service, everything is of the best quality and it’s such a peaceful atmosphere.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Be true to your work, your word and your friend.” – Henry David Thoreau

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.