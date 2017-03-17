Up Close With Tracey Malone

Current job: Partner/Vice President at Halbert Construction Services. My partner Bryan Halbert and I started the company in 2011. We are a general contractor specializing in commercial/industrial design build projects.

Proudest professional moment: Very recently I was appointed to the Camas School Board. Being a Camas High School grad and having both my children currently attending Camas schools, this is an amazing opportunity for me to give back to my local community and have an impact on so many students’ lives. I am very honored to be able to serve in this capacity.

First job: Growing up we lived a short distance from a local blueberry farm, Valley View Blueberries. During the summer my sister and I would ride our bikes there to pick berries. If I remember right, we were paid $0.16/pound.

Fun fact: I like playing cribbage and have been playing since I was a kid. I’d like to think I am the best cribbage player in Clark County! Anyone up to the challenge?

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I have a very busy schedule! So as boring as it may sound, on a Saturday night the place I am happiest is being at home, snuggling on the couch watching a movie with my two children, Abby, 12, and Logan, 10. They grow up so quickly that I treasure every moment I get to spend with them.

Favorite movie: West Side Story. I’m sure I could still sing along to all the songs.

Music of choice: Honestly, I truly enjoy all types of music. The last two summers I have been known to attend a 3-4 day Country Music Festival as part of a girls weekend. It’s a great way to see lots of artists over a short period of time.

Favorite place to eat: Anyplace that has a good happy hour!

Inspirational quote: “Don’t give to get. Give to inspire others to give.” – Simon Sinek

Comments

comments