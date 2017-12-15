Up Close With Seth Berry

Current job: I am owner, operator and a certified professional auto detailer for Pursuit Mobile Detailing. I offer a professional mobile detailing service to the surrounding areas to be able to help residents of our community maintain their investments by keeping them clean and protected.

Proudest professional moment: I believe my proudest moment was when I finally received my certification for being a professional in my industry. Back in May 2017 I received my certification from The International Detailing Association to help further my knowledge and career. Being certified shows my clients that I am dedicated to what I provide for them. If I take my business serious, then they know I take their vehicle serious as well.

First job: My first job was 10 years ago when I was 16. I began working with my father as his helper for his auto repair shop. Ever since I was 8 I can remember being the light holder so he was able to see what he was doing. It worked out great. We then opened up a farm restoration service, restoring tractors, but still doing auto repair work. We restored quite a few tractors over the years, but as time grew on, my work started shifting towards auto detailing.

Fun fact: I am a music connoisseur; at least I like to think so. Without music my life would be much different. I love generally all types of music, except most mainstream music. I love classical, symphonies, orchestras, cultural and numerous other genres. I do play guitar, but time is limited due to running a full time business. But I genuinely love music, I listen to it every single day, mostly all day if possible.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Favorite spot on a Saturday night is at home gathered around friends and family, detailing a car, or working on my video editing or graphic designs. I don’t mind going out, but I’m more of a productive type. I like to get things done. I always have fun with what I’m doing every day, so it’s actually nice to be able to relax sometimes as well.

Favorite movie: My favorite movie is actually two movies. Kill Bill vol. 1 & 2. I absolutely love these two movies. I am a huge martial artist fan as well and these two movies I could watch over and over. They represent the way of the warrior (samurai), but also with sort of ridiculousness to it. My favorite part is about the story of Pai Mei; very intriguing to me.

Music of choice: Folk music! I’m very much into my ancestral culture and where my roots lie. Being of Gaelic/Scandinavian descent I’ve grown to love this type of music. I’m also a very avid metal fan.

Favorite place to eat: Home cooked meals. Also, my wife’s cooking! We love going out to different restaurants to have a variety and keep things interesting. But when my wife cooks, it’s better than just about anything else! I think she would appreciate that, too.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Give me the tool and I will build you a masterpiece.” Ever since I started this business back in 2012, I’ve taken this quote to heart to allow myself to build something much bigger than myself. I’ve always striven to bring something different to the table. I’m always wanting something new to bring to the community; something big to create for the world. Since breaking ground in 2017, that future has become more of a reality due to the ambition and drive I’ve put forth to create a solid foundation for myself, my family and my community.

