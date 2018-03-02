Up Close With Mirijana Filipovic

Current job: I am an Account Executive with Columbia Collectors. They are the Northwest’s first collection agency and I’m very proud to be a part of a great company. I help represent and communicate with businesses, helping them navigate how to recover their overdue receivables. I help explain how we can aid, guide and plan with their customers and patients on how to pay their debts. I also help explain how we protect reputation just as well as we collect.

Proudest professional moment: In 1995 when I came to the United States, I was told, “In this country the sky is the limit, just as long as you pay your taxes.” At that moment, I thought people are “crazy” in this part of the world. Today, I must say they are right. My educational and professional background lead me to the most favorable profession I could ever dream of. Most people will ask what’s so exciting about collections, and I will say everything is. It’s like art, each case is different, challenging, exciting and enthusiastic. The proudest moment is when I wake up in the morning knowing that I am the person who helps businesses grow and helps them to navigate through difficult situations with their prized clients. I would have never guessed that I could find such reward as I have found with my current career. Today, I can say “the sky is the limit in this country, and I am the proud to be a part of this community.”

First job: At the age of 16, I worked night shifts in the company where my mom was the boss. Believe me, I learned lessons the hardest way on how to respect authority!

Fun fact: I’ve always wanted to learn how to sew and my mother decided to send me to sew classes, which I passed; however, even today I still don’t know how to sew. Shhh … don’t tell mom.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Other than relaxing with my family, I love to dance, party and socialize. I love looking at life the funniest way.

Favorite movie: I am “old school.” My favorite movies are: “The Sound of Music,” “Casablanca,” “It’s Wonderful Life,” “Almost Famous,” etc.

Music of choice: I love all kind of music: rock, pop, jazz, swing, hip hop, but classical music is my go to music during the day.

Favorite place to eat: Savona Coffee House, Beaches Restaurant, Warehouse 23 on the Columbia, Bosnia Restaurant on Burton Road, Jerusalem on Chkalov Drive.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “The greatest good we can do for others is not just to share our riches with them, but to reveal theirs.” – Zig Ziglar

Comments

comments