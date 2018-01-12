Up Close With Michelle Smith

Current job: Owner of Haute Madre Resale Boutique.

Proudest professional moment: Being honored as one of VBJ’s 2017 Accomplished & Under 40 recipients!

First job: Hostess/server at Chevy’s Mexican Restaurant by Vancouver Mall (they had THE BEST chips and salsa).

Fun fact: I LOVE to throw themed Parties. Give me a theme and I’ll run with it! Birthdays, baby showers … ANYTHING … I love a great party!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Out to a great dinner in the ‘couve with my sweet little family. We LOVE Beaches on a crowded night! Amazing food and atmosphere!

Favorite movie: This one is TOUGH … I’ll say Pretty in Pink because the clothes are FABULOUS!

Music of choice: Alternative rock, classic rock … really any kind of rock!

Favorite place to eat: Three Sixty Kitchen.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Do not wish to be anything but what you are, and try to be that perfectly.” -St. Francis De Sales

