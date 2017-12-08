Up Close With Lacy Thomas

Current job: I am the co-owner of Precision Personal Training, a professional personal training studio in Downtown Vancouver. I am a full-time personal trainer and group class instructor. I have been personal training and teaching group classes for the past six years.

Proudest professional moment: I have proud professional moments every day at Precision. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true. I have my proudest moments when a client tells me they have accomplished something in their life. Whether it’s drinking more water or increasing their vegetable intake for the week, or finishing a half marathon at the Bridge of the Gods. We have the best clients in the world. I am so thankful and proud every day.

First job: My first job was working as a receptionist at All About Landscape Supply in Oregon City, Ore. I loved it! I’m such an outdoorsy, active person, so when I can get my hands dirty and yet, also show professionalism with customer service, that is a great job for me!

Fun fact: A fun fact about me is that I participated in 4-H for almost four years. I trained my Arabian/Quarter Horse from the age of 6 months until present (she is now 15 years old).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My favorite spot on a Saturday night is either catching a Netflix show or movie on the couch with my husband and mini Aussie, Rylee, or going out with our group of friends to a nice restaurant we haven’t been to before. My husband and I enjoy trying new restaurants and foods in the Portland Metro Area.

Favorite movie: I like some pretty crazy movies, including “The Departed,” “Mad Max,” “Lawless,” “The Notebook” and “Me Before You.”

Music of choice: My music of choice is definitely hip hop/rap/pop for working out and teaching group classes. But, when I’m not teaching or training, I love country music. I grew up on a farm in a small town in Oregon and have worked with horses all of my life. So, country music has always been a part of me.

Favorite place to eat: My favorite places to eat in Vancouver would have to be Woody’s Tacos, Mio Sushi in Salmon Creek, Chutney’s Indian Cuisine, Thai Orchid and Freshii.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Sometimes I have to walk slowly, but never backwards” and “Be the Energy you want to attract.” I think those go hand in hand with life, and in with your fitness and health goals.

