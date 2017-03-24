Up Close With John Waldram

Current job: Brand manager at NetRush
Proudest professional moment: The year 2016. Our team has done some amazing things and last year was breakout year for us as a company. We received a lot of recognition and I am extremely proud to be one of many hands contributing to that success.
First job: A shop assistant at Les Schwab Tires
Fun fact: A crocodile can’t poke its tongue out.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Pope House Bourbon Lounge in Portland
Favorite movie: “Snatch” – A good mix of storyline, action, comedy and exaggerated characters.
Music of choice: 90’s Hip-hop and R&B. Jay Z, The Fugees, Wu-Tang and Musiq Soulchild are some of my favorites.
Favorite place to eat: I am a huge supporter of all things BBQ related. Right now, my go to is Smokehouse Provisions.
Inspirational quote: “Skills are cheap. Passion is priceless.” – Gary Vaynerchuk