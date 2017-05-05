Up Close With Debra McCracken

Current job: Director of property management for Eric Fuller and Associates

Proudest professional moment: Serving as president of IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management) in 2011 – what a huge honor and a busy year!

First job: Dairy Queen, when I was 15, I ate a ton of Buster Bars and worked for $.75 an hour – that tells you how long ago it was.

Fun fact: I have a fear of heights, but somehow my husband talked me into hiking up Mount St. Helens. When we reached the top I actually looked over the peak into the crater – one of the scariest and most amazing things I have ever done. The view of the surrounding mountains was worth it!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: It is wonderful how life changes – right now it is at home hanging with my husband and our 3-year-old granddaughter.

Favorite movie: I am a huge Hitchcock fan – anything he has done but my favorite is “Gaslight.” I love his brand of suspense.

Music of choice: It really depends on my mood. I channel surf until I find something that speaks to me at the time.

Favorite place to eat: We have traveled a little bit and I have two favorites: there is a steak house in Sydney, Australia that is amazing and I loved the barbequed shrimp and bananas foster I had in New Orleans.

Motto/Inspirational quote: If you’re not having fun, what’s the point?!

Comments

comments