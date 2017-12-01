Up Close With Darcy Altizer

Current job: Executive Director, Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: Receiving my Bachelors of Science Degree at the age of 40. Adding the degree to my resume gave me the extra boost I needed to excel professionally.

First job: Landscape maintenance for the Washington State Patrol in Bellingham, Wash.

Fun fact: I’m a licensed cosmetologist – I haven’t been in the business for years but I keep my license current.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Altizer Acres in Ariel, Wash. My husband and I have a nice little get away near Yale Reservoir. The drive is only 45 minutes from our home in Vancouver. The worries of the world disappear when we spend time there.

Favorite movie: “Mrs. Doubtfire,” I love Robin Williams.

Music of choice: Classic rock.

Favorite place to eat: We have so many great restaurants in Clark County. I can’t pick one.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Just keep swimming.” – Finding Nemo

Comments

comments