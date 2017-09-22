Up Close with Christina Carlsson

Current job: Salon owner and stylist at Marquee Salon + Studio in uptown Vancouver.

Proudest professional moment: Of all the wild and wacky things I’ve done in over a decade of hairstyling & makeup artistry, opening my own salon in Vancouver has by far been my proudest professional experience.

First job: My first real job was developing film at a 30-minute photo hut in a time before camera phones and “selfies”… I once developed a roll of film featuring Elizabeth Taylor on her private jet!

Fun fact: Before moving to Vancouver, I created hair and makeup looks for showgirls & circus-act performers in New York City; I even have a beautiful crystal-adorned feather headdress displayed by my home vanity as a keepsake of those glamorous days!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Low Bar in downtown Vancouver (on pretty much any night) – my wife and I love their food, whiskey and relaxed vibe.

Favorite movie: If you looked at my Netflix, the suggested categories would be “Soundstage Musicals of the 1960’s,” “Romantic Comedies of the 1980s” and “Small Town Crime Drama’s of Any Era.”

Music of choice: Anyone who’s been in my salon knows that I listen to classic rock almost exclusively (unless, of course, it’s New Wave day).

Favorite place to eat: I would eat at La Bottega on Main Street every day if my wallet would let me! I have also recently discovered Warehouse 23 and cannot stay away.

Motto/Inspirational quote: A good friend of mine recently used the mantra “I am a very special speck of dust” and it so perfectly sums up a sentiment I’ve always held close – to know that you are both unique and also a very small piece of the puzzle.

