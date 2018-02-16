Up Close With Brooke Strickland

Current job: Freelance writer at Brooke Strickland, Freelance Writing, Editing and Social Media Management.

Proudest professional moment: My proudest professional moment was when I decided to forego the “traditional” work environment and venture out on my own to begin building my base of freelance clients. Because I made that jump, I have been privileged to meet and work with an outstanding array of business owners in the last decade. My ability to freelance also opened the door to co-write my first book, “Hooked on Games: The Lure and Cost of Video Game and Internet Addiction.” I feel such a sense of gratitude when I look back on my freelance career to date and it makes me excited for what else is to come.

First job: My first official job was at age 15. I worked at Zuka Juice (now known as Jamba Juice). Here, I perfected the art of making the most delicious juice smoothie and to this day, I can still remember some of my favorite drink concoctions and can whip them up in my blender at home.

Fun fact: I want to swim with dolphins before I die.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I’m a homebody, so on Saturday night, you can most likely find me at home in a comfortable pair of pants with a glass of Merlot or Rosé in hand, reading books with/to my daughters or reading a historical fiction novel. I love books set in World War II and am always on the hunt for a good read.

Favorite movie: The old Sandra Bullock classic “While You Were Sleeping” is probably my favorite. But when I need a good laugh, “Nacho Libre” is my go to. I can quote almost all of both of those movies.

Music of choice: That’s truly a difficult question, because I love almost all types of music. Growing up, my parents always had music on, so I feel like I got a good taste for music from a young age. My dad was in a band in the 70s, so the classic rock genre is always a hit with me. You can also find me rocking out to some quality hits from the 90s rap scene while I mop my floors at home. However, the music that I probably connect with the most with is 1930s- & 1940s-era vocal jazz. Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald … I could listen to it all day.

Favorite place to eat: Vancouver’s food scene is changing so much recently, and my husband and I enjoy trying new restaurants as often as we can afford to. Some of my freelance work has allowed me to work with local area foodies and a local grocery store chain, and because of that, I’ve been introduced to the world of gourmet food. Downtown Vancouver’s La Bottega is probably my favorite place to go when I’m in the mood for decadence. Their smoked mushroom ravioli is to die for.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” -Albert Einstein

