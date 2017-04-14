Up Close With Barb Maynard

Current job: Advertising account manager for the Vancouver Business Journal.

Proudest professional moment: Extreme pride was mine as I watched the first issue of “The Woman’s Journal” roll off the presses in 1996. This was my first publishing experience as the owner of a newspaper.

First job: Legal Secretary to a real estate law firm to fill in for someone on leave. I was 16 years old and had graduated a year early from High School. During transcription of my first dictated letter, I misspelled the abbreviation “Inc.” as “ink.” I guess they thought I was 17!

Fun fact: If you ask me how I am, be prepared to find out because I will tell you – probably more than you ever wanted to know.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Relaxing with a glass of wine while enjoying a movie.

Favorite movie: “The Color Purple”

Music of choice: Rhythm & Blues

Favorite place to eat: Danny’s Restaurant, New York, NY – it’s the ambiance! “The food ain’t bad neither.”

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible.” – Dalai Lama

Comments

comments