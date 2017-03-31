Up Close With Alasdair Mackenzie

Current job: President of Prime Fighting LLC, a professional state sanctioned MMA promotion held at the Clark County Event Center.

Proudest professional moment: Flying in professional Israeli MMA fighters to compete at the Clark County Event Center and our Comcast Sports Net deal.

First job: Researcher for BCMS Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions company in London.

Fun fact: Banging your head against a wall burns 150 calories an hour!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Being with my daughter doing a jigsaw puzzle and watching a movie.

Favorite movie: “Jerry McGuire”

Music of choice: Whatever my daughter listens to.

Favorite place to eat: Thai Orchid in downtown Vancouver.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Forgive yourself

Comments

comments