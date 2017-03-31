Up Close With Alasdair Mackenzie

Current job: President of Prime Fighting LLC, a professional state sanctioned MMA promotion held at the Clark County Event Center.
Proudest professional moment: Flying in professional Israeli MMA fighters to compete at the Clark County Event Center and our Comcast Sports Net deal.
First job: Researcher for BCMS Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions company in London.
Fun fact: Banging your head against a wall burns 150 calories an hour!
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Being with my daughter doing a jigsaw puzzle and watching a movie.
Favorite movie: “Jerry McGuire”
Music of choice: Whatever my daughter listens to.
Favorite place to eat: Thai Orchid in downtown Vancouver.
Motto/Inspirational quote: Forgive yourself