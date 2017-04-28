Vancouver ready to celebrate small business in a big way

In recognition of the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners, the U.S. Small Business Administration has designated April 30 through May 6 as National Small Business Week. In Vancouver, where small businesses make up more than 95 percent of all businesses in the city, officials say it isn’t enough to celebrate for just a week, so the entire month of May has been designated as Small Business Month.

Since 2014, the City has celebrated Small Business Month by convening community organizations to recognize and support small businesses. Next month, the City and its partners will be offering a long list of workshops, trainings and networking opportunities targeted to the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Participation in the Small Business Month celebration has grown significantly in the past three years,” said Teresa Brum, economic development division manager for the City. “In 2014, our first year, we had no formal partnerships. In 2015, we partnered with the [Greater] Vancouver Chamber [of Commerce] (GVCC) and the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber. In 2016, we partnered with 13 organizations. This year, in 2017, we have increased our partnership to 21 organizations, and we now have a great working team of small business assistance organizations working together to provide training and resources in the month of May.”

This year, the GVCC decided to move their spring workshop series to May in order to increase the promotional reach of Small Business Month. The eight-part series is tailored to the needs of small businesses and how to work with local media. The Fourth Plain Forward Business Association and Salsbury & Co., LLC will also host a family-friendly workshop on the basics of developing a business plan. The Fort Vancouver Regional Library is another business resource that will host a five-part small business workshop.

“Oftentimes small businesses simply do not have a marketing budget beyond their own signage and social media presence,” said Chandra Chase, GVCC programs & communications director. “When the power of the City, Chamber and other nonprofit business support groups dig down together and blast the community with messages, it creates momentum.

“We need consumer engagement to sustain small business growth in Clark County,” she added. “The most important thing a Clark County resident can do is shop and support small businesses.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the City of Vancouver supports small businesses in order to ensure that our city grows not only from the top down, but also from the bottom up and the middle out,” concluded Brum.

Vancouver Small Business Month is presented by the City of Vancouver and the following partners: Ascent Funding (formerly Albina Opportunities Corporation); Clark College; Columbia Collective; Columbia River Economic Development Council; Fort Vancouver Regional Library; Fourth Plain Forward; Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce; Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber; Innovation Partnership Zone; Lighthouse Community Credit Union; Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs; PTAC; SCORE Vancouver; Share Vancouver; United States Small Business Administration; Small Business Development Center; Southwest Washington Contractor’s Association; Vancouver’s Downtown Association; Vancouver Farmer’s Market; Washington State University Business MAP; and Women Entrepreneurs Organization.

For a full list of upcoming events, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ced/page/may-small-business-month-vancouver.

Comments

comments