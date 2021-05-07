Up Close with Olivia Ma Khim

Current job: Bookkeeping & Payroll Specialist at Salsbury & Co.



Proudest professional moment: Earning my BA and graduating in the top 10 of the university.



First job, and what age you were: Math tutor at age 18.



Fun fact: I love DIY projects.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Watching movies with my husband at the theater.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Watching movies with family at home.



Favorite movie: Detective movies, like “Knives Out.”



Music of choice: Country.



Motto/inspirational quote: Never give up on things easily. If you can do it, I can do it, too.

Comments

comments