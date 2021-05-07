Up Close with Olivia Ma Khim

Current job: Bookkeeping & Payroll Specialist at Salsbury & Co.

Proudest professional moment: Earning my BA and graduating in the top 10 of the university.

First job, and what age you were: Math tutor at age 18.

Fun fact: I love DIY projects.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Watching movies with my husband at the theater.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Watching movies with family at home.
 
Favorite movie:  Detective movies, like “Knives Out.”

Music of choice: Country.
 
Motto/inspirational quote: Never give up on things easily. If you can do it, I can do it, too.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.