Current job: Bookkeeping & Payroll Specialist at Salsbury & Co.
Proudest professional moment: Earning my BA and graduating in the top 10 of the university.
First job, and what age you were: Math tutor at age 18.
Fun fact: I love DIY projects.
Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Watching movies with my husband at the theater.
Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Watching movies with family at home.
Favorite movie: Detective movies, like “Knives Out.”
Music of choice: Country.
Motto/inspirational quote: Never give up on things easily. If you can do it, I can do it, too.
Up Close with Olivia Ma Khim
