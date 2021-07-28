Strategic Partner Spotlight: Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

The firm is very committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and lives this out daily

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt is one of the longest standing businesses in the Pacific Northwest. It has provided legal services to clients for almost 130 years, with almost 30 of those years in Clark County.

The firm currently employs 175 attorneys and 200 staff members in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Bend, Eugene, Salem, Mountain View, Cali., and Anchorage, Alaska. They provide a variety of legal services focusing on industries such as healthcare and life sciences, technology, transportation, real estate and construction, retail, manufacturing, and much more.

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt is very committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and lives this out daily. Four years ago, the firm hired its newest CEO Graciela Gomez Cowger. She is the first woman to lead the company and one of only a few Latinas to lead a law firm in the United States. The majority of its board of directors are female, and they also have a dedicated committee that focuses on diverse recruitment, retention and developing a work environment that celebrates culture and belonging.

“I’m proud of Schwabe’s commitment to DEI and this focus is evident from the top down,” said Matthew Bisturis, shareholder at the firm.

When the pandemic hit, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt worked quickly to serve their clients, while also taking proactive steps to keep employees safe and productive. Technology was already in place for remote work, so the transition process for employees to work from home was seamless. Now, as restrictions lesson, they are providing employees with a hybrid work option.

“It is important to the firm’s leadership to give employees the option to slowly ramp-up and readjust to the office setting,” Bisturis said. “We will continue to study the effectiveness of this hybrid model and make adjustments as needed.”

In the last year, the firm formed a COVID response team and launched a resource center to assist clients with legal implications. They continue to work with them to communicate important updates and changes regarding laws, loans, grants and more.

“The implications from COVID aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but we’ve got a phenomenal team in place to help clients navigate unique challenges,” said Bisturis.

Looking at the future, there is plenty in the works at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. This summer, the firm will release its 2021 Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail Study, which details key trends and challenges related to the manufacturing industry in the Northwest.

“Right now, it’s still being finalized but we look forward to sharing the insights and takeaways when its ready,” Bisturis said.

