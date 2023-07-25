Silagy Sauce Brings Flavor to Clark County and Beyond

When the Silagy family started making their hot sauce in 2015, they didn’t necessarily set out to turn their hobby into a business. But when family and friends experienced the mouthwatering flavors that their products brought, they decided to set out on their entrepreneurial journey. Silagy Sauce officially opened in 2017 and today, owners Dave, Michele and Mitchell Silagy have doubled their full-time employees and their products are carried in more than 200 stores.

There’s no doubt about it: their hot sauces are bringing the heat. Created with only the freshest ingredients – including fresh, exotic peppers from local farmers – each product is made with no shortcuts. Hot sauce lovers will enjoy some of their most popular flavors including Smokin’ Habanero Sauce, Cilantro Lime Serrano Sauce, Roasted Ghost, Allegro Serrano, Calabrian Fire Roasted Sauce, and Roasted Garlic Reaper – just to name a few.

In recent years, Silagy Sauce has placed a strong emphasis on partnerships with other local companies and business owners to help distribute their products – especially in the last three years.

Dave Silagy shares that seeing those partnerships develop has been really rewarding. He said, “We have started a fun line of collaborations with local breweries – Brothers Cascadia Brewing in Hazel Dell, Grains of Wrath in Camas, and Rogue Brewing in Newport, Oregon. Our distribution has changed. We used to be with Corwin/Kendall almost since the beginning, but they sold to Pepsi, who dropped all non-Pepsi products. But we’ve partnered with our new distributer, NW Wines in Vancouver, who we’re really excited about.”

They have recently partnered with Bizi Farms in Brush Prairie to grow Calabrian peppers. Silagy Sauce also recently created a wing sauce that is made with three types of peppers, fresh onions and garlic, and sea salt. This sauce was created in collaboration with Widmer Brothers Brewing utilizing their well known Hefe Weizen beer.

“I’ve never had a wing sauce that is so flavorful,” he shared.

Silagy said that looking at the near future, they are planning to expand into the Seattle market.