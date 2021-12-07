Shop local this holiday season

Now that the holiday season is fully upon us here in Clark County you’ve probably started looking for the perfect gifts for your friends and family.

In order to help area shoppers with this endeavor, Vancouver’s Downtown Association has put together the Holiday 2021 Gift Giving Guide. Downton Vancouver is home to a collection of boutiques on the westside where shoppers are sure to find something special for everyone on their gift list.

Shoppers can find the latest fashion for women, men and children with guided help from expert stylists, and local shops also boast locally made jewelry, handcrafted fragrances, upscale thrift items and vintage finds. Downtown shops also offer home and personal care items, home goods, décor, art and other giftable treasures.

Numerous downtown Vancouver businesses are participating in the gift guide that the VDA put together, including Aurora Gallery, Believe Boutique, Center Stage Clothiers, Dandelion Teahouse & Apothecary, Divine Consign, Doppelganger, Firehouse Glass, Kindred Homestead Supply, Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie, Lyon and Pearl, Most Everything Vintage, Not Too Shabby, Phoenix Rising Gift Shop, The Difference Boutique, The French Door, URI Boutique and Wild Fern Boutique.

Here is a look at what just a few of the shops included in this year’s gift guide have to offer:

Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie

Located at 1104 Main St., Suite 100, Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie offers many interesting and unusual gifts – things that shop owner Mara Fox said you will not find elsewhere as many are handcrafted and one of a kind.

Courtesy of Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie

Fox said the shop is divided into sections – Cauldron Bubble (bath and body supplies, handcrafted soaps, scrubs, etc.), Love Potion Perfumes (limited edition handmade fragrances crafted with the magical meanings of the ingredients in mind), Aslan’s Wardrobe (capes and cloaks in sizes for kids all the way up to plus-sized for adults), Divination Station (tarot and oracle decks, runes, pendulums, etc.), Merlin’s Repository (books of magic and mythology, journals), Arthur’s Armory (swords, daggers, walking sticks, Viking drinking horns and more), Middle Earthenware (ceramic teapots, mugs, coasters), Medusa’s Garden, Neverland Toys, Salem Ander’s Wand Shoppe, Coexist, Starlight Gems, Auntie Em’s Apothecary and Center Island (jewelry).

Fox said they also currently have a couple of ornament trees set up with handcrafted glass ornaments from Egypt and Ecuador, as well as other handcrafted ones that they make.

“It’s a great shop for hard-to-shop-for recipients since there are so many exotic items,” she said.

The shop has a special going on this month for holiday shoppers – spend $50 and get a 10% discount or spend $100 and get a 20% discount. “Remember to say the magic spell word, reducio!”

Not Too Shabby

Courtesy of Not Too Shabby

Not Too Shabby Boutique is located at 1515 Broadway St., and offers a variety of amazing gifts, décor and women’s clothing and accessories. The shop also specializes in custom-curated gift baskets for clients. The shop also offers complimentary gift wrapping in their signature polka dots.

Shop owner Reshell Douglas said just a few of their favorite products this holiday season include home serving items, gifts of comfort and selfcare, locally grown olive oils and seasoning salts, and custom-curated gifts.

“Just tell us the occasion and their likes, then we’ll make the perfect gift set in your budget,” Douglas said.

The Difference Boutique

The Difference Boutique, located at 110 E. Evergreen Blvd., offers a thoughtfully curated assortment of women’s clothing sizes 0-22, alongside accessories and shoes. For the holiday season this year, buyer & personal stylist Daron Deonier-Clemons said they have a selection of gift certificates, jewelry, scarves, handbags and the ultimate gift – access to the shop’s personal styling services.

Courtesy of The Difference

“Our boutique is available for anyone to shop during our open hours, M-F 12-6, Sat 10-4,” Deonier-Clemons said. “Or, for a more personalized experience after a one-time fee, clients can shop with a stylist for a highly personalized and elevated experience. We focus on quality items that are artful and accessible for the Northwest lifestyle.”

During this holiday season, The Difference is offering some promotions. Customers can receive a free $20 gift certificate with every $100 gift certificate purchase through Dec. 15. There will also be a 50% off sale Dec. 13-18.

Aurora Gallery

Aurora Gallery is located at 1004 Main St. The gallery has a variety of holiday themed dishware by local fused glass artist Terri Shinners. She will host a holiday pop-up event on Sat., Dec. 11, from noon-4 p.m. where she will have more of her fused glass pieces available at gift giving prices.

Courtesy of Aurora Gallery

In addition, Marti Barta at the gallery said they are hosting a Group Show for the month of December, and all of the local artists who are members of the gallery submitted several pieces that are priced at affordable prices. Some of these include local photography, small glass vases, various sizes and styles of pottery, jewelry, original abstracts, framed and unframed original watercolors and a tiny tiles collection painted with alcohol ink.

“We are offering custom framing deals for this season,” Barta said. “Bring in one piece and receive 10% off the framing order or bring in three or more pieces to receive 20% off the framing order.”

The view the VDA’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide digital booklet and map, visit www.vdausa.org/boutiques.

Comments

comments