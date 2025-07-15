PeaceHealth’s Dunne to retire, Ness will succeed her as President and CEO

PeaceHealth President and Chief Executive Officer, Liz Dunne has announced her upcoming retirement. Following a formal discernment process the PeaceHealth System Board unanimously appointed Sarah Ness, current executive vice president and chief administrative officer, as her successor, effective Jan. 3, 2026.

Since joining PeaceHealth in 2015, Dunne has delivered on her bold commitment to make the organization better, not bigger. Over the past decade, she has reinforced PeaceHealth’s foundation and led its transformation into one strategically aligned, integrated health system. Under her leadership, the organization has achieved significant gains in clinical and operational excellence and sustainable growth — driven by novel partnerships and unprecedented philanthropic giving.

Dunne set the culture of safety and clinical excellence as a cornerstone for PeaceHealth, leading to the achievement of five consecutive ‘A’ grades from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and improved star ratings from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These achievements helped pave the way for strategic partnerships to expand access to care with organizations such as Kaiser Permanente and Oregon Health & Science University, as well as the acquisition of ZoomCare and joint ventures to expand behavioral health, rehabilitation and specialty pharmacy services. Under Dunne, PeaceHealth also achieved historic philanthropic success — raising more in charitable contributions over the past decade than at any other time in its history.

“Leading PeaceHealth has been the most meaningful chapter of my career,” said Dunne. “Inspired by the courageous compassion of the founding Sisters, together we’ve reimagined what healthcare can be — rooted in dignity, community and the deeper roots of health. I’m humbled by what we’ve built and deeply grateful to the caregivers who bring that vision to life every day.”

Dunne will remain in her role through the end of the year to support a successful transition. PeaceHealth System Board Chair, Carol Aaron, praised her enduring legacy: “Liz brought inspirational change to PeaceHealth, challenging the Board to reach for the highest standards in excellence and performance, grounded in our Mission and Values. She leaves PeaceHealth stronger, more focused and better prepared for the future.”

PeaceHealth System Board member and former System Board Chair, Sister Andrea Nenzel, CSJP, reflected on the significance of Dunne’s legacy: “For 135 years, PeaceHealth has been rooted in faith, compassion and a call to serve the most vulnerable. Liz showed us that innovation and Mission are not in conflict — they are deeply intertwined.”

Incoming President and CEO Sarah Ness will be the second female lay leader in PeaceHealth’s history and brings a deep understanding of PeaceHealth’s Mission, shaped by more than two decades of dedicated service within the organization. “I’m incredibly proud of Sarah and confident in her leadership,” Dunne added. “My heart is full and my mind at peace knowing she will steward PeaceHealth’s cherished legacy into the future.”

Widely respected for her courage and grace, Ness is known for leading with transparency, resilience and diplomacy. She has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, delivering measurable impact, and fostering a more connected, human-centered health system.

An accomplished change-agent, Ness has led organizational transformation in PeaceHealth’s culture, technology and operational improvements. Her leadership has been instrumental in promoting caregiver well-being through a holistic approach that nurtures the heart, mind, body and spirit. She led the modernization and automation of workforce management systems, enhancing efficiency and adaptability. Ness also aligned caregiver, clinician and patient experience under a unified Human Experience division, elevating PeaceHealth’s reputation and loyalty measures to historic levels.

Additionally, Ness championed the nationally recognized Women of Peace movement to boost recruitment and retention, enhance professional development and career pathways and foster a sense of belonging and well-being within PeaceHealth’s workforce.

“To be entrusted with the leadership of this 135-year ministry is an immense honor and profound responsibility,” Ness said. “I have deep respect for the foundation Liz has built and her leadership in navigating complexity while holding fast to our Values. It is a privilege to build on the legacy of integrity, equity and innovation she leaves behind.”

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a non-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, nearly 3,200 physicians and clinicians, more than 160 clinics and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.