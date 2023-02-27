Peace Health relaunches volunteer program

After nearly three years of restricting volunteers in the hospital during the pandemic, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is relaunching its volunteer program and will hold a series of open house events for those interested in volunteering.



“We have a number of volunteer opportunities to help us serve the community,” says Director of Volunteer Services, Michelle Domenico. “With our ongoing construction, our greatest need is volunteers that can help our patients and visitors find their way through the hospital.” Additional volunteer opportunities include shifts in the gift shop and information desk, as well as stocking carts in the Emergency Department.

If interested in volunteering, you are invited to attend one of the upcoming open house events being held in the Heath Education Center at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Please enter at the 92nd Avenue entrance.

Thursday, March 2, 2023 2 – 3 p.m. PeaceHealth Southwest – Health Education Center

Saturday, March 18, 2023 10 – 11 a.m. PeaceHealth Southwest – Health Education Center

Thursday, March 23, 2023 5 – 6 p.m. PeaceHealth Southwest – Health Education Center

Saturday, April 1, 2023 11 a.m. – 12 noon PeaceHealth Southwest – Health Education Center

All volunteers must be at least 14 years of age and in high school, be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and receive an annual flu vaccination.

Those interested in volunteering and attending one of the scheduled open houses are encouraged to bring their immunizations records as well as a completed application that can be downloaded from the PeaceHealth

website, www.peacehealth.org/hospitals/southwest-medical-center/volunteer. Questions can be emailed to PHSW-VolunteerServices@peacehealth.org.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. It has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 900 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.