New renderings add details to waterfront, pizza franchise signs on

Gramor Development, the lead developer on downtown Vancouver’s waterfront revitalization project, unveiled a set of new project renderings on Thursday while announcing a new tenant.

The new images focus on The Waterfront’s “Block 6” – a mixed-use development that will feature 60,000 square feet of class A office space on the east side of the block, 64 luxury apartments on the west side of the block, and 13,000 square feet of storefront retail stretching the entire block. The stretch of retail spaces will be known as The Shops on Waterfront Way.

Previously announced Block 6 tenants include M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust (leasing two floors of the east side office building) and Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty (leasing 1,500 square feet of ground floor space on the west side).

The architect and contractor for the west end of Block 6 is Portland-based Ankrom Moisan and Camas-based Robertson & Olson, respectively.

The block is expected to be complete in April 2018.

Pizza restaurant inks lease

Joining Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty on the ground floor of the west end of Block 6 is newly-announced tenant MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company.

Pronounced mee-dee-chee, (MidiCi means, “You tell me!” in Italian), the California-based pizza franchise specializes in high quality Neapolitan-style pizzas. Their menu features appetizers, burrata and salads made from fresh, natural, non-GMO ingredients. They also serve beer, wine & cocktails.

According to Gramor, MidiCi will occupy 4,100 square feet of space – the largest retail space on Block 6.

“The ambience of Block 6 is really coming into focus, and we’re excited to have MidiCi as a part of it,” said Barry Cain, the president of Gramor Development, in a press release. “MidiCi is just the sort of tenant who will help make The Waterfront a spectacular urban destination unlike anything in the Portland metropolitan region.”

Bill Hueffner, president of the company that will operate MidiCi, said he could have located the restaurant anywhere in the area, but chose the Waterfront Vancouver because he sees it as an iconic destination.

“I see The Waterfront as joining a handful of top attractions, such as Multnomah Falls or Powell’s Bookstore, in the greater Portland/Vancouver area,” he said. “Its picturesque south-facing location on the Columbia River is perfect for enjoying the sun, views of Mount Hood, the water, and the bridges.”

MidiCi joins a growing list of eateries that have signed on to Gramor Development’s 32-acre, $1.5 billion project. That list includes Ghost Runners Brewery, WildFin American Grill, and Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar.

The Vancouver location will be MidiCi’s first restaurant in the region.

