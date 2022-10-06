Movers & Shakers 10/06/2022

NANCY MILLER

The Educational Service District (ESD) 112 Board of Directors has selected Nancy Miller as its newest board member. Miller, a retired attorney who previously served as general counsel for Vancouver School District, will represent District 5, which encompasses parts of Vancouver and Evergreen School Districts.

Miller’s distinguished legal career spanned 28 years and included working for Vancouver School District from 1993 to 1997. She later transitioned to practicing law in the area of trust and guardianship administration. She retired in 2017 and owns a private vocational school in Vancouver, the International Air and Hospitality Academy.

“After an extensive interview process, the board selected Nancy to serve in the District 5 Director position,” said ESD 112 Superintendent Tim Merlino. “Her esteemed career, legal expertise and dedication to the community will serve ESD 112 well.”

Current Board President Darlene Stickel said: “Nancy is a longstanding community leader and will be a great addition to the ESD 112 Board. I look forward to working alongside Nancy as we equalize educational opportunity for students across our region.”

Miller earned her undergraduate degree from Whitman College and completed her law degree at Lewis and Clark Law School. She and her late husband Arch Miller have two adult daughters, both of whom live in Vancouver. In her free time, Miller enjoys reading, watching sports and traveling.

ESD board members are volunteers who attend monthly meetings held at the ESD headquarters in Vancouver.

Miller will be sworn in at the next ESD 112 board meeting on Oct. 25, at 3 p.m.

CAMDEN SPILLER AND CASEY MOLTRUM

CAMDEN SPILLER

The business leaders group Identity Clark County (ICC) has appointed Camden Spiller to its Board of Directors.

Spiller is the CEO of Maddox Industrial Transformer, a company he formed in 2015 that has become the foremost supplier of electrical transformers in the United States. With headquarters in Battle Ground, Wash., and operations in four other states, Maddox has been recognized each of the past four years as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies by Inc. Magazine. Spiller serves on the Battle Ground Planning Commission and is active in business and church organizations. He attended Missouri State University in Springfield and completed a management program at Harvard Business School.

CASEY MOLTRUM

The group reappointed Casey Moltrum to its board of directors. Moltrum recently became Senior Vice President and Commercial Team leader for Heritage Bank. He brings 25 years of banking experience including acquisition, development and construction, and directed operations for a beverage recycling cooperative. Moltrum has a degree in finance from Western Washington University.

Identity Clark County is a 29-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.

KEN LADER

The Clark County Council recently approved a resolution appointing Ken Lader as the county engineer. Lader had been serving as interim county engineer for the last couple of months. His appointment takes effect immediately.

Lader has worked for Clark County Public Works more than 20 years and served the last eight years as manager of the engineering and design section. Previously, he held positions as engineer and engineering technician.

Lader is a licensed civil engineer in the state of Washington. He earned a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Oregon State University.

“Ken’s passion for the employees of Public Works and the design of the roads in our beautiful county has been present throughout his distinguished career,” said Deputy County Manager Amber Emery. “His leadership for the office of the county engineer has been steadfast through a time of change, and I am pleased that Ken has stepped into this role permanently.”

“I’m excited to take on the role as county engineer,” said Lader. “The last few months have shown me how passionate and invested Public Works employees are to ensure the safety of our roads and bridges. I’m honored to work with such dedicated public servants.”

State law requires counties to designate a county engineer who is a registered and professional civil engineer in the state of Washington. Functions typically performed by the county engineer include construction oversight, modifying, planning, and maintaining all county roads and bridges, and other engineering related tasks as necessary.