Movement pushes local, American Grown flowers

Shop local, farm to fork and craft beverages have received overwhelming support since communities all over the U.S. began a more concentrated push to invest in regional products and agriculture in the aftermath of the Great Recession.

More recently, another industry has launched its own campaign to educate consumers about their product and it’s gaining steam. From the kitchen table to the White House, American Grown flowers are popping up front and center and Clark and Cowlitz County residents can take some pride in the nationwide effort.

Benno Dobbe, Dutch immigrant and owner of Holland America Flowers in Woodland since 1982, established a second location in Arroyo Grande, California in 1986. He serves as a board member of the California Cut Flower Commission (CCFC).

“Most people in the U.S. do not know where their flowers are coming from,” Dobbe said. “Statistics indicate that 80 percent of all cut flowers bought by customers in the U.S. are coming from other countries. When I came to this country in the early 80’s it was the other way around.”

Armed with this information, Dobbe and his fellow board members launched the American Grown campaign. A Certified American Grown Flowers identifying logo was created to grace the protective sleeves of all cut flowers that meet the standard. It communicates to the consumer that the flowers and foliage are grown in the U.S. by American farmers and that all ingredients in mixed bouquets are 100 percent grown and assembled in the U.S.

As the program gains support, more and more American Grown sleeves are being seen throughout flowers shops and even the flower departments of larger grocery chains.

Another key piece in the awareness process is to bring the story of U.S. flower growers to the attention of lawmakers who can have a significant impact on promoting American Grown flowers.

Also sitting on the CCFC Governmental Relations Committee, as chair, Dobbe and his fellow committee members have been lobbying Washington D.C. representatives and secured Clark County’s own Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Camas) to become one of the first four co-chairs of the Congressional Flower Caucus back in 2014.

Since then, support has grown to 29 Washington D.C. representatives and, as a result, American Grown flowers were featured at a White House State Dinner, also in 2014.

“I’m very encouraged by Jamie (Herrera-Beutler) and when I go to Washington D.C., I meet with her in her office and I’m excited because she’s from our district,” said Dobbe. “This year I gave her an American Grown scarf with our logo on it and she hung it in her office. Everyone who goes in her office will see it, so that’s pretty cool.”

Another successful initiative for American Grown Flowers has been Field to Vase events throughout the United States. A series of intimate dinners that showcase locally-sourced ingredients and craft beverages, petals and blooms are the guests of honor on this tour that stretches from Virginia to Florida to Alaska. Each event is a sellout as over 100 guests are treated to a pre-dinner mixer, farm or greenhouse tour, floral demonstrations by experts in their craft, a multi-course meal and a flower-packed goodie bag as a parting gift. Last November, Holland America Flowers hosted a Field to Vase dinner in their greenhouse in Woodland and attendees were invited to join Dobbe on a behind-the-scenes tour of his facility.

“These dinners are very well attended and a great way to get the word out with intimate stories (and) connection with the public,” Dobbe said. “We also believe very strongly that it (American Grown branding) will help to boost the sales of the American-grown product and that is very encouraging and I am very optimistic and committed to this effort.”

