Lunch Hour: Rally Pizza

Rally Pizza offers the perfect combination of sweet and savory. The restaurant first opened its doors in September 2016 and ever since then they have been serving Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh-made side dishes and frozen custards that have kept people coming back for more.

The menu focuses on both classical and seasonal pizzas, with farm-fresh salads, and ingredients that are sourced from local farms as often as possible. The desserts are delightful with frozen custard sundaes, concretes, floats, and shakes – both boozy and regular. All of the toppings, sauces, syrups and baked goods are made in-house. The drink menu doesn’t disappoint either, with plenty of selection of Northwest wine, spirits and five rotating craft beer taps.

Location: 8070 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., 2 – 5 p.m. happy hour daily, all-day happy hour Monday

Price point: $3 to $18

What to try: Lunch Combo that includes a lunch-size pizza and a choice of market greens or Caesar salad; Roasted Vegetable Plate; Margherita or Pepperoni Pizza

With the food scene changing and developing in Clark County, Alan Maniscalco, chef and owner of Rally Pizza, shares that the goal of the restaurant is to continue to grow and serve people from the area, while continuing to support Pacific Northwest farms.

“We’re happy to be here and to be supporting the Southwest Washington farmers,” he said. “We make everything from scratch that we possibly can and are focused on supporting farmers rather than food conglomerates.”

