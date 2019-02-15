Lunch Hour: Ben’s Bottle Shop

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area.

Ben’s Bottle Shop goes beyond what’s in the bottle. Their emphasis is on shareable food items, so restaurant goers will find things like nachos, cheese and meat boards, and dips such as spinach artichoke, buffalo chicken and brie.

For late afternoon lunch eaters, happy hour starts at 3 p.m. where menu items include discounted drinks and food like beer brats and Black Angus hotdogs. There are 24 taps and 20 coolers filled with more than 700 different beers, meads, sakes and ciders from all over the world, including a recently increased wine selection that now boasts 175 bottles to choose from.

“We are proud to be a part of the Vancouver community for the last three years and strive to provide a great menu that is constantly evolving,” said Ben Christly, CEO and co-owner of Ben’s Bottle Shop. “Vancouver is stepping out of the shadow of Portland and that is pretty cool to be a part of.”

Location: 8052 East Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: Noon to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: Noon to 12 a.m.

Price point: $6 to $16.50

What to try: Half-pound Bison Bacon Cheddar Burger, Chicken Sandwich with Bacon, Taco Salad, Hummus Plate

