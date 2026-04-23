Kafiex Roasters Earns International Recognition

Hailing from humble beginnings, Kafiex Roasters has become one of Vancouver’s most nationally recognized coffee companies. In the past year, Kafiex Roasters was named Roast Magazine’s 2026 Micro Roaster of the Year, an internationally competitive award that highlights the top roasters in the world. The company also earned fourth place on the national stage at the U.S. Coffee Roasters Championship, seventh place nationally at the U.S. Barista Championship, and, most recently was ranked number 37 in a program that evaluated more than 4,600 coffee shops across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The company, which started at local farmers markets, opened its first brick-and-mortar shop called The Coffee Lab and then the Kafiex Gastro Café, and now has a team of approximately 20 people.

Seidy Selivanow co-founder of Kafiex Roasters said, “While growth can be measured in revenue or numbers served, for us the bigger story is that Kafiex has grown from a dream at farmers markets into a company that is creating jobs, developing leaders, and building a coffee culture here in Vancouver.”

Kafiex Roasters entered Roast Magazine’s Micro Roaster of the Year via an application process. Recognized as one of the most respected recognitions in the specialty coffee industry, the application looks at the whole picture of the company – sourcing, roasting practices, quality control, sustainability, company culture and education, community impact, and business practices.

“This award places Kafiex alongside roasting companies we have admired for years,” Selivanow said. “For a company from Vancouver, Washington, to receive this kind of international recognition is incredibly special. We are proud to show that world-class coffee does not only come from the largest cities or the most expected markets. It can come from a small, hardworking, bicultural company rooted right here in Clark County.”

Selivanow said that part of Kafiex’s mission is to be a place where people are represented, welcomed, and inspired. As a bicultural company, their story is rooted in community, hard work, and a commitment to excellence.

“We are proud to celebrate our cultures, our team, and our city through the work we do every day,” she shared.

Looking at the future, Selivanow reveals there are great things coming down the pipeline. They are working on helping other businesses build strong coffee programs, and are planning to host more Coffee Club events, home brewing classes, public tastings, and other opportunities to educate coffee enthusiasts about what goes into their cup.

She said, “We want Kafiex to be a company that shows what is possible when dreams, hard work, culture, and community come together. We are proud to be rooted in Vancouver, and we look forward to continuing to grow while helping others grow with us.”