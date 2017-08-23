Engineering firm plans to double local workforce

Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City-based architecture, engineering and construction firm, plans to double its workforce in Vancouver within the next five years.

The expansion plans come in response “to the growing need for comprehensive engineering, architecture, consulting and construction services” in the Pacific Northwest, the firm said.

Located in Vancouver at 312 SE Stone Mill Drive, Building A, Suite 145, the employee-owned firm first opened its doors in the region in 2011, with an average annual growth rate exceeding 50 percent.

“The Pacific Northwest is growing at a strong rate and its infrastructure must keep pace,” said Justin Sherman, Burns & McDonnell principal and regional transmission and distribution group manager, in a press release. “We’re broadening our presence and growing our team of professionals so we are fully prepared to provide comprehensive services to our clients across the region.”

With 20 employees in Vancouver, the local office specializes in a range of services, including electrical transmission and distribution system upgrades, integration of renewable power resources, water and wastewater treatment, and energy generation and reliability. The firm has managed more than 500 projects in the region.

“Our commitment to our clients is that we have the best people who work the hardest on their behalf,” said Mark Lichtwardt, Burns & McDonnell senior vice president and regional general manager. “Our projects are critical to supporting and building our communities, and we can only be successful with great people.”

