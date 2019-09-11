DiscoverOrg changes its name to ZoomInfo

DiscoverOrg announced yesterday that it is launching a new flagship Go-To-Market (GTM) platform and changing its name to ZoomInfo. The new platform will be known as ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg and combines the strengths and benefits of the DiscoverOrg platform with those of the ZoomInfo platform, which it acquired in February 2019.

Designed to be the single source of B2B data truth for sales and marketing professionals, the new platform offers a suite of software tools coupled with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy and depth. As a result, customers gain a highly actionable 360-degree view of contacts, companies and opportunities to target and convert. Deeply integrated into both workflows and technology stacks, ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg works seamlessly with all the leading sales, marketing and CRM platforms.

“Over the last 20 years, our two companies have transformed the efforts of sales and marketing teams worldwide by layering a software platform focused on go-to-market motions on top of unparalleled business data and insights empowering companies to drive efficiency, productivity and growth,” said ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck.

“Releasing the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform marks the first step in the next stage of sales and marketing transformation – one that deeply embeds the most accurate and rapidly refreshed data into both technology and process workflows, to more effectively go-to-market and keep the revenue engine running at all times.”

The company will continue to support both ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg solutions for existing customers, and will offer an upgrade path to any of three subscription packages available for the new platform. New customers will be on-boarded directly to the newly combined platform.

Since the combination of DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo, the company now services 13,500 customers across all industries and generates approximately $350 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR).

