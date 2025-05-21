County hosts open houses to gather public input on proposed alternatives for Growth Plan Update

Clark County is revising its Comprehensive Growth Management Plan, a 20-year guide for forecasted population, housing and employment needs through 2045. Selection of a preferred land use alternative is the next step in the update process. The County is holding four open houses to share and discuss the three different land use alternatives being considered. Some of the proposed changes include changes to zoning designations, modifications to development regulations, and some small expansions to Urban Growth Areas (where urban growth is encouraged). The county encourages the public to attend an open house to learn about the county’s ongoing effort to plan for an additional 190,754 people and 88,100 jobs by 2045.

All in-person open houses are 7-8:30 p.m. Staff will be available to answer questions, provide information, and receive comments. Open House dates are as follows:

May 26 – June 30: Online, self-paced option at https://bit.ly/2025CPUpdate (available beginning May 26, 2025); May 28: Ridgefield High School Commons, 2630 S Hillhurst Road; May 29: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Elementary School, 8408 NE 25th Avenue; June 2: Vancouver iTech Preparatory School, 16100 NE 50th Ave.

Translation services may be available upon request. Request must be sent to comp.plan@clark.wa.gov by 5-22-25.

Comments can be submitted in the following ways: 1)At an open house; 2) On the county website: https://bit.ly/2025CPComments; 3)By email: comp.plan@clark.wa.gov ; 4) By mail: Community Planning, Comprehensive Plan Update, P.O. Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666-9810.

Learn more about the county Comprehensive Plan Update project, Your Future. Your Voice, at: https://bit.ly/2025CPUpdate