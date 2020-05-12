Community Foundation opens registration, waives fees for Give More 24!

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington opened nonprofit registration for Give More 24!, the region’s largest online giving event, which is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2020. Nonprofits serving Southwest Washington can register to participate at GiveMore24.org. To help ease financial burdens caused by COVID-19, the Community Foundation has waived all participation fees for the 2020 event.

Over the past six years, Give More 24! has empowered local nonprofits to raise more than $6 million dollars from generous people that care about Southwest Washington. The online giving day was created to build awareness and raise funds for nonprofits that serve Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties. It runs from midnight to midnight and encourages local residents to support their favorite causes by donating to any of the participating nonprofits. Last year, 169 organizations participated and raised funds from nearly 4,400 donors. By midnight, contributions exceeded $1.6 million.

Contestants take their shots during a charity cornhole tournament organized by Heathen Brewing and a number of local nonprofit organizations. Photo courtesy of the Community Foundation for SW Washington

Area nonprofits can learn more about how to participate in the 2020 event by visiting the event website at GiveMore24.org before the June 30, 2020, registration deadline. Many local nonprofits have found great success from participating in past years, and this year holds even more importance.

“After many conversations with local nonprofits, we understand the need is great. As nonprofits experience rising demand due to increased need, they’ve also had to cancel events to slow the spread of COVID-19. Raising necessary funds to help with programming and day-to-day operations has never been more important for our local nonprofit sector,” said Jennifer Rhoads, president of the Community Foundation.

Once registered, nonprofits can invite their supporters to make tax-deductible gifts via the website’s secure donation form during the 24-hour period on Thursday, Sept. 24. Participating nonprofits will have access to a library of tools and resources to support their campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraising and social media guides. GiveMore24.org will tally donations in real-time so that everyone can watch the dollars add up and cheer on their favorite cause.

Give More 24! was created by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and has become the region’s largest online giving event. With increased donor and nonprofit participation each year, the day highlights charitable needs within the region and the organizations addressing them. In that spirit, every gift given during this event will stay local, because each of the participating nonprofits serves Clark, Cowlitz or Skamania counties. Give More 24! is a simple, fun and rewarding way for residents to give.

This event would not be possible without the continuous support of our Presenting Sponsor, Davidson & Associates Insurance representing PEMCO Insurance.

“We’ve always been passionate about leaving SW Washington better than we found it, which is why we’re thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor of Give More 24! again this year,” said Emily Roesch, marketing & community relations coordinator. “We’re encouraging nonprofits to register so they can experience the joy and comradery of this meaningful day. When thousands of community members give together, it amplifies the generosity of our region and makes an incredible difference.”

About the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

Established in 1984, the Community Foundation helps southwest Washingtonians build a more vibrant community by inspiring investments in local philanthropy. The Foundation holds more than 300 distinct funds, which are actively invested to generate growth and income for granting purposes. Governed by an esteemed volunteer board, the Community Foundation offers benefits and services to donors, nonprofits and the community at large. Learn more at www.cfsww.org.

