Columbia Credit Union announces retirement of Steve Kenny; Salvestrin named interim CEO

Columbia Credit Union has announced the acceptance of Steve Kenny’s retirement resignation effective January 9, 2023. The Credit Union Board of Directors has appointed EVP Chief Operating Officer, Lindsey Salvestrin as interim CEO of the Credit Union.

Salvestrin grew up in Clark County, Washington, graduating from Hudson’s Bay High School and earning a degree with honors in Human Resources from Western Washington University. Salvestrin’s industry leadership ranges from facilities and the branch network to digital online and mobile banking, payments and high-touch support services. Columbia Credit Union Board Chair Joe Vance shared , “Lindsey and Columbia Credit Union’s Senior Leadership Team have the Board’s full support and confidence as they continue with our people and community-centric strategic direction. We wish Steve the best in his retirement plans and thank him for his years of service to Columbia Credit Union’s membership and their communities.

Salvestrin currently serves as a Board Director for Innovative Services Northwest. She and her husband enjoy busy family lives in Washougal with their two school-age children.

Once posted, interested candidates may apply on Columbia Credit Union’s website www.columbiacu.org.

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 108,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment, and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2.2 billion in assets. Voted Best of Clark County for 14 years by The Columbian readers and Best in Business for ten years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.