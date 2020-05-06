Clark County Fair Board announces cancellation of 2020 Clark County Fair

The Clark County Fair Board announced today that the 2020 Clark County Fair will be canceled. The event was scheduled to be held Aug. 7-16 at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

In a news release, the Fair Board supplied this statement: “While we were hopeful that we would be able to move forward with the 2020 Clark County Fair, based on the information we have received from the Department of Health and Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Washington guidelines regarding COVID-19, our Fair Board has made the decision to cancel the Fair. This was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of the community. It was one not taken lightly or made quickly; but made to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions and staff.”

“As disappointed as we are, we are looking forward to a better 2021 and bringing the Fair to you will all the activities, educational offerings, fun, food, displays and entertainment that we have been known for. Planning for an event of this size takes months and we are committed to working hard to produce the best Fair in Washington.”

“We wish you good health in the future. As the Fairgrounds are able to open safely, we will bring you all the events you have come to expect and enjoy – and that includes the 2021 Clark County Fair.”

