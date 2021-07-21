Business Spotlight: The Difference

The women’s clothing boutique launched in March 2019 and now has two locations

The Difference is bringing style and class to Clark County and beyond. The women’s clothing boutique launched in March 2019 and now has two locations; one in downtown Vancouver and one in Lake Oswego, Ore. They specialize in personal styling services to help women look and feel their best every day.

Whether its shopping for shoes, clothes, accessories, makeup or skin care products, The Difference offers a curated, one-on-one experience for customers with a personal stylist that gets to know each person. For a one-time flat fee, the personal stylist provides the customer a lifetime of benefits including style sessions, access to exclusive discounts, personalized advice, and more.

Both the downtown Vancouver and Lake Oswego locations are owned by Heidi Johnson Bixby – a business owner in the Vancouver area who also owns Johnson Bixby and Integrated Tax Services.

When the pandemic shut their physical doors for a while, they quickly pivoted to a virtual personal styling model. This worked well for them, allowing them to still provide personalized service, then ship their wardrobe updates to the client. Now, as things have started opening again, The Difference is seeing business pick back up.

“We are seeing an influx of new shoppers who are looking to freshen their look and style after a year at home,” said Daron Deonier, personal stylist. “It’s great to see people face-to-face. Plus, there is an energy about downtown Vancouver that is brewing. We’re excited to be a women’s fashion boutique in the area serving our community on the brink of great things.”

Today, the company has a staff of eight and are currently looking to hire more people.

Above all, The Difference is about making a ‘difference’ in the lives of women, as they help them embrace their uniqueness and walk in their authentic self.

“We believe in making lives easier for the women we help, and we believe we are more than just personal stylists or a clothing boutique,” Deonier said. “We’re confidence boosters and relationship builders. By offering our expertise, women can feel good about themselves, do good things and put the best version of themselves out into the world.”

The Difference downtown Vancouver location is at 110 E. Evergreen Blvd.

