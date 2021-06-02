Business Growth Awards winners

Since the Vancouver Business Journal’s Business Growth Awards event was virtual this year, we took some pictures of the 2021 winners when they picked up their awards so that we could share with you all. Winners of this year’s Business Growth Awards were:
Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years: Environment Control Greater Vancouver & Portland
Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years: RJL Business Services (not pictured)
Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years: Opsahl Dawson
Innovator of the Year: Navigate Law Group
Start Up of the Year: Champ Pizza (not pictured)
Nonprofit Organization: Educational Opportunities for Children & Families (EOCF)
Congratulations again to our finalists and winners!