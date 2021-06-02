Business Growth Awards winners

Educational Opportunities for Children & Families

Since the Vancouver Business Journal’s Business Growth Awards event was virtual this year, we took some pictures of the 2021 winners when they picked up their awards so that we could share with you all. Winners of this year’s Business Growth Awards were:

Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years: Environment Control Greater Vancouver & Portland

Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years: RJL Business Services (not pictured)

Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years: Opsahl Dawson

Innovator of the Year: Navigate Law Group

Start Up of the Year: Champ Pizza (not pictured)

Nonprofit Organization: Educational Opportunities for Children & Families (EOCF)

Congratulations again to our finalists and winners!

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.