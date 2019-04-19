Pacific Lifestyle Homes sees continued growth

Kevin Wann opened Pacific Lifestyle Homes in 1996 after owning and operating a real estate brokerage he founded in 1990. Since then, Wann and his team have built communities that they’re proud of. Today, the company and its affiliated brand, Garrette Custom Homes, services the greater Vancouver and Portland Metro and the Seattle/Tacoma market by building brand new homes and communities.

As a Clark County native, Wann has demonstrated his passion for the community and ability to provide livable home plans for families and individuals of all kinds.

“The livable home plans include many single-level and master-on-the-main options that fit a variety of homebuyers’ needs,” Wann said. “Each Pacific Lifestyle Home comes equipped with Smart Home Technology and Security monitoring – with popular devices such as Amazon Dot featuring Alexa, video doorbells, z-wave devices and more.”

The company currently employs 85 individuals and has seen year-over-year compounded growth of 20-25% for the last six years. Pacific Lifestyle Homes has built more than 3,000 homes and has created more than 50 new communities in the area in the last 23 years.

Since opening, the company has won the “Builder of the Year” award twice from the BIA of Clark County and has received accolades for their more than 50 different floor plans to choose from. The company prides itself on offering homes that are inspired by what today’s homebuyers are looking for. Whether it’s a simple single-story home or a unique four-car garage, the team prioritizes operations to create quality homes that fit their clients’ specific needs.

The driving force of the company’s business, however, are the people they employ that make the home buying and home building process a success. Twice, Pacific Lifestyle Homes has won the award of Seattle Business Magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” in Washington and prides itself on the culture they have created for their employees. They regularly host company events like game nights, happy hours and picnics with the goal of making it a place that people love and feel connected to.

“Pacific Lifestyle Homes has been able to hire and retain the right people in the right positions,” Wann said. “Once you have the right people, empowering them to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers has been the main driver to our growth.”

With Clark County’s continued growth and development, the future of Pacific Lifestyle Homes looks positive. Wann said that they want to continue their commitment to the local community to create lasting homes that not only look and function well, but homes that people will see a solid return on their investment.

“We believe in right and wrong, treating people with respect, honesty and transparency with our team members and the people we do business with,” Wann said.

Comments

comments