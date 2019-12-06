Oak & Ivy takes authentic approach to each client

The story of how Oak & Ivy Events & Design was born is a unique one.

Two years ago, Mairin Moore-Cane was in her garden pulling weeds and overgrown ivy while pondering some current events in her life. As she focused on her authentic happiness in her professional life and the lack thereof at the current time, Moore-Cane asked herself what truly gave her enjoyment each day.

“The answer – it was by helping others authentically tell their stories and celebrate those stories and their successes,” Moore-Cane said. “Mentally working through all (my) works in previous private planning of events and adventure that that made (me) smile knowing (my) next steps and ventures. As if the universe was giving a gift, it was at that moment amongst all (the) weeds and ivy being pulled, a small baby oak tree had seeded and appeared in (my) hands ready to be pulled. It was with a small little whisper that Oak & Ivy received its name.”

Backed by 20 years of experience and relationships, Oak & Ivy Events, based in Vancouver, is a premier event planning service specializing in the preparation/planning, management, consultation, stylization and designing of authentic personal and corporate events. The company sports the motto: “Deep Rooted Authenticity, Shared and Celebrated through Events.”

“Oak & Ivy customizes to fit the vision, needs, necessities and particular budget of each client and their event,” Moore-Cane said. “We take a comprehensive approach resulting in every event met with its own detailed authenticity, cohesiveness and refining for memorable and stress-free success.”

Moore-Cane said that since starting just two years ago, Oak & Ivy has seen grown by 150% in the celebration of unique events throughout the Northwest. A native to the Northwest, Moore-Cane chose to start her business in Clark County with the support and inspiration of those around her, and the reputation she had made previously planning events on a personal basis.

“In a community that thrives on not just the quality of business done, but the relationship made behind that business with those that they are doing business with, Oak & Ivy acknowledges that relationship and knowing the clients authentically and their brand, personal or professional, are key to the business itself,” Moore-Cane said. “Oak & Ivy keeps each event held for the client unique and authentic to the client and the event, thus producing a much more remembered success and memory. This has given Oak & Ivy its reputation of quality and distinction in and amongst the community.”

As far as why Oak & Ivy continues to see success in the Clark County area, Moore-Cane said the success is in the details.

“It may be the details in the work that Oak & Ivy does that gives each event a unique success, but it’s truly the genuine and authentic approach with each client that gives Oak & Ivy the credibility of standing apart overall,” Moore-Cane said.

Oak & Ivy Events and Design, Inc. is located at 6407 NE 117th Ave., in Vancouver.

