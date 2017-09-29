A Notch Above invests in relationships, B2B connections

Nate Vincent and his team often work closely with other businesses as a full-scale construction company

Making things beautiful has always been Nate Vincent’s passion.

Vincent was born into construction with a father who worked in contracting, and from a young age, he discovered his passion for building. A very quick hands-on learner, Vincent not only had an aptitude for construction work, but he had the business acumen that was needed to create a solid company. Right out of high school at the young age of 19, he started his first home repair business.

“The joy of helping others repair their homes is very gratifying,” Vincent said. “I felt that helping others and being self-sufficient was a great opportunity at 19.”

From there, Vincent continued to grow as a business owner and professional contractor. In December 2012, A Notch Above Contracting & Restoration, LLC was founded as a full-scale construction company, and today, Vincent employs three full-time workers.

“If it can be done in or on your home, we can do it,” he said.

Bathroom and kitchen remodels are very popular among clients, as well as deck, door and window installations, painting, sheetrock, roofing and more. The ability of Vincent and his team to provide this wide variety of services is what makes the company stand out from other construction companies in the area.

“We don’t just do one or two things – we are hired to get the entire job completed,” Vincent said.

A Notch Above Contracting & Restoration does about 90 percent of their business in-house, but Vincent and his team value working closely with other businesses that can help expand their mission to help provide homeowners with exceptional service and outstanding quality within their budget. Vincent explains that his company works with several companies that they trust and have built good relationships with, especially Red Clay Construction.

“Together, we create a big team,” Vincent said. “Even though we are separate companies, we together create a team that will always go further than most that try to make it alone. Without building relationships with other companies, things would be difficult, to say the least.”

Vincent explains his dedication to cultivating B2B (business-to-business) connections also aligns with his focus on keeping business local.

“When companies can keep as much work in-house and local (as possible), we believe that local communities will have better access to quality craftsmanship at affordable pricing,” he said. “We also get more of an opportunity to make an impact on people who have a lot more day-to-day interaction with us, as we are all part of the same community. Helping the local infrastructure is very important to us.”

Over time, A Notch Above Contracting & Restoration has seen business growth not only through B2B networking, but through word of mouth referrals.

“We are a very reliable contractor and have built our business name on word of mouth and doing quality work,” Vincent said. “We treat our customers like family because without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. We’re young, but very skilled craftsmen and have a lot of drive to make our company successful while we build a brand that people can trust.”

The future for Vincent looks bright. His goal is to one day become a full-scale property developer and architect.

“As a small-business owner, I have as much opportunity as I want to create,” Vincent said. “The sky is the limit.”

Comments

comments