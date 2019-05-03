Lunch Hour: Warehouse ‘23

Need a new nosh for a weekday lunch break? Take a tip from food writer Brooke Strickland in the VBJ’s first and third issues of every month. Bon appetit!

With sweeping views of the Columbia River and an eclectic mix of food and drink on the menu, WareHouse ’23 has been a popular lunch destination for people since it opened in July 2016. It initially opened its doors as a restaurant and event center that holds up to 500 people, and today it offers a variety of local beers, craft cocktails and lunch small plates that include sandwiches, pizza, fresh fish, street tacos and more.

“We are right in the middle of the waterfront row of restaurants, and the downtown scene,” said Bryan Skoko, general manager. “We think it is exciting to have these many great choices for our community where they can drive to an area, take a walk, and get a taste of our region and so many independent operators. Eventually Warehouse ’23 will be part of the larger picture for the Port of Vancouver. Their plans for our site will be the Terminal One Marketplace. We look forward to being part of that development and their vision for a community marketplace.”

Location: 100 Columbia St., Suite 102, Vancouver

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. until you leave; Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Happy Hour: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close (21+only)

Price point: $8 to $20

What to try: Cuban Sandwich with house-smoked pulled pork, swiss, ham, slaw and pickles; Steelhead BLT with steelhead, arugula, tomato, dill cream cheese, bacon; Knife & Fork Chowder with breaded deep sea clams, cured bacon, lobster cream and gold potatoes

