Lunch Hour: Vinnie’s Pizza

Vinnie’s Pizza officially opened its doors in March of 2012, and since then, it has been serving restaurant-goers with menu options that delight the taste buds. With locations in downtown Vancouver and Ridgefield, it has been recognized for its New York-style pizza, classic Italian favorites like stromboli and scacciata, and pastas that are driven by old family recipes.

Location: 1000 Main St., Vancouver and 206 N. Main Ave., Suite 110, Ridgefield

Hours: Vancouver: Monday: Closed; Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ridgefield: Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: Closed

Price point: $4.50 to $20

What to try: Classic Scacciata Sandwich, Meatball Sub and Mini Pizzas

Vinnie Coco Jr., “With every developing and growing neighborhood comes creativity and a drive to enhance one’s own community,” said Owner Vinnie Coco Jr. “Vinnie’s offers recipes dating back three generations of Italian homestyle cooking. You need the new to keep people progressing, but you need the traditional to keep people rooted. We (will) continue to provide classic Italian dishes for customers so that their experience is as mine is with my family around the dinner table.”

