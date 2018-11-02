Lunch Hour: The Mighty Bowl

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area. Check in with the VBJ in the first and third issues of each month for a new lunch spot suggestion.

The Mighty Bowl is a downtown Vancouver eatery that has become well known for its fresh, whole food-based menu. It began six years ago as a food truck, which is still in operation, and in October 2017, the company opened a brick-and-mortar location, with an expanded menu and a full-service smoothie and juice bar. The Mighty Bowl believes that its ability to provide wholesome ingredients to customers will help make the world a better place. To do this, the menu is primarily plant-forward focused, free of artificial preservatives, fillers and dyes. The company has proudly embraced the fresh food movement and supports people in eating well, giving them options that can fit almost any specific eating plan, such as gluten-free, low-carb, meat or vegan lifestyles. The primary goal: offer consistently amazing food.

108 W. Eighth St., Vancouver: Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vancouver Farmers Market: Saturdays & Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile Food Truck: 13th & Franklin, Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2711 N.E. Andresen Road (Living Hope Church Parking Lot), Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price point: $5 to $11.50

What to try: Try a Bowl! Choices include The Original Mighty with a choice of customized sauces; Cashew Broccoli; Chicken Pesto; or Coconut Curry

Steve Valenta, CEO of the Mighty Bowl said, “I desire to make Vancouver interesting and special. I just want to keep pushing the limits of where Vancouver is and where we’re going. Bettering lives motivates me more than growing an empire. So, we’ll grow this company as large as it wants to be, so long as it still serves its main purpose: people.”

