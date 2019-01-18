Lunch Hour: Patrick’s Hawaiian Café

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area. Check in with the VBJ in the first and third issues of each month for a new lunch spot suggestion.

For 20 years, Patrick’s Hawaiian Café has been serving up the “spirit of Aloha” to Clark County residents. Specializing in local Hawaiian favorites, the family oriented restaurant proudly offers a diverse menu featuring well-known island dishes such as char-grilled chicken, ribs, kalua pork, coconut prawns, Mai Tais and seasonal beers from Kona Brewing Company.

The inside of the establishment is simple but with the variety of island-themed décor, guests feel like they’re part of the island experience. The restaurant strives for consistency and quality in their food, in tandem with making guests feel like “Ohana” (family) through attentive service.

Patrick Chang, owner of the restaurant said: “I would like to continue serving Vancouver for many more years. I hope I make a positive impact in the food scene, I hope Vancouver continues to embrace and support our culture and the values that come with it. Hawaii is a special place. Patrick’s Hawaiian Cafe not only wants to serve the best local Hawaiian food possible, but we want to also share the spirit of Aloha with you, your friends, family and the world.”

Location: 316 SE 123rd Ave., Suite D1, Vancouver

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day

Price point: Lunch specials start at $6.99

What to try: Deluxe Surf and Turf, Chicken Bowl, Ahi Poke Bowl, Won Ton Noodle Soup

