Lunch Hour: Luxe

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area. Check in with the VBJ in the first and third issues of each month for a new lunch spot suggestion.

Luxe has been a fixture in downtown Vancouver since August 2014 when owner Joseph Nutting decided to jump in and become part of the tremendous change that’s been happening in the Vancouver food scene.

When the restaurant opened its doors, it was one of only a few other restaurants operating in the area, but the last four years has brought booming growth, and LUXE has been able to really shine by offering a comfortable atmosphere and more food options that are locally sourced. The restaurant serves a mix of American comfort food and provides fresh and healthy options with a hint of global flavor. Weekday menu items include plenty of fresh green salads, pizza, noodles, house-made soup and sandwiches, and on the weekend a weekend brunch menu is available.

“It’s a fabulous feeling to be a part of helping our local community push past their reliance on food chains by offering more options by local purveyors,” Nutting said. “We’re always focused on evolving our concept at LUXE. Whether it’s new cocktails or changing up our menu, we’re always working to offer something new, fresh and interesting.”

Location: 700 Washington St., Vancouver

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Price point: $5 to $12

What to try: Monte Cristo sandwich, weekend brunch with the deLUXE Bloody Mary with mini chicken & waffle sandwich or the half-pound Angus burger.

