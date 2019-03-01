Lunch Hour: Corbett Fish House

After seeing success in Oregon, Corbett Fish House expanded to open a location in Clark County four years ago, and ever since then, business has remained steady.

The restaurant is known for its all gluten-free menu, which includes their soups, dressings, and sauces. They proudly offer a wide variety of fish selections, including those that aren’t commonly found in the area, such as Walleye. Corbett Fish House only buys fish that comes from sustainable fisheries that use guidelines set by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and they also provide a wide variety of beer options, including 12 rotating microbrews, mostly from local breweries.

“Vancouver is definitely starting to get the spotlight shining on us for our role in the Pacific Northwest food scene,” said Nestor Gonzalez, district leader/operations officer for Corbett Fish House. “Our company plays into that by not sacrificing on food quality and by offering a great selection. “

Location: 19206 SE 1st St., Camas

Hours: Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Price point: $6.50 to $25

What to try: Fish and chips, cooked in brown rice flour and a clean filtered rice bran oil; fish tacos in cod, salmon, catfish or halibut

Comments

comments