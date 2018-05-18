Craft beer, good eats abound at Old Ivy Brewery

Craft beer and a food menu that keeps bringing people back – a winning combo at Old Ivy Brewery & Taproom in downtown Vancouver.

The company began five years ago, but 2016 was when the brewery shifted hands and David Nunez and his wife bought the business. Nunez and his wife founded the first craft specialty beer store in Clark County in 2005 called By the Bottle, which was located next door to the Old Ivy space, so when the former owners decided to retire and Old Ivy Brewery came up for sale, it seemed like the perfect time to start another big adventure in business ownership.

The Nunez family operated By the Bottle for 11 years until they purchased Old Ivy Brewery, and ever since they took the plunge into ownership of the brewery, they’ve learned a lot and have continued to see steady growth.

Nunez explains that he and his wife have loved contributing to the local craft beer scene while also helping build the booming downtown Vancouver area.

“My wife and I wanted to continue to contribute and leave our mark on the rich and colorful beer history that downtown Vancouver is known for,” Nunez said. “At the time we took over, the craft beer boom in the county was just beginning and since we had extensive beer knowledge, it seemed a perfect fit to move on up and start producing great beer.”

Today, the company employs four people and Nunez trains his team to make no compromises when it comes to product quality. He also believes that projecting that attitude into the customer service is what makes people keep coming back.

The restaurant offers a variety of ales and lagers, and offers rotating local and guest taps. Nunez shares that many customers like to enjoy their brews with a handmade half-pound signature burger, with the Moo Oink, being one of the “must haves” on the list. Crafted with kosher beef mixes and bacon cooked to order with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce, Nunez simply says it’s “drool worthy.” Other notable, bestselling menu items are the veggie burger, the pulled pork sandwich and the tuna melt. All the food at Old Ivy Brewery is made from scratch, including the dressings and sauces.

In addition to inside seating, Old Ivy also offers pet-friendly patio dining as long as weather permits.

As Nunez thinks about the future of his company, he believes that the booming downtown waterfront and addition of new housing opportunities in downtown Clark County will bring more customers to his restaurant and help build brand loyalty.

“We should be a long-time fixture in downtown Vancouver,” he said. “Heck, we’ve been doing business down here 16 years now, so we must be doing something right. We want to continue to raise the bar and keep the brewing standards and education of future beer drinkers alive and well.”

Old Ivy Brewery & Taproom is located at 108 W. Evergreen Blvd., in Vancouver.

