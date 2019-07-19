Coffee house, wine bar, bistro and more – Latte Da

Coffee, wine, food and event space all in one place? Most Clark County residents will know that this is referring to Latte Da Coffee House & Wine Bar in Vancouver.

First built in 1901 as a residential building, Latte Da is a coffee house, bistro, wine bar and event space near downtown Vancouver.

“Latte Da Coffe House & Wine Bar is a community gathering place that happens to serve coffee, food, beer and wine,” said Scott Flury, owner of Latte Da. “We are a bistro that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are located in a house that was built in 1901. The side yard patio has a gas fire pit where we often have s’mores parties, and offers a great space for special events.”

Scott and Sarah Flury, who also just recently purchased Eatery at the Grant House, opened Latte Da in June of 2011. Scott said they chose to open the coffee house and wine bar because they saw a need in their neighborhood and felt they could fill that need for a local hangout – “a place where Vancouver meets.”

In addition to coffee, wine and food, Latte Da is also known for holding many neighborhood events. Movie nights and s’mores parties are a staple of the summer at Latte Da, and fundraisers for area nonprofits are held there all year round. Christmas parties, caroling and a St. Paddy’s Day event are annual occurrences.

Scott said Latte Da currently has nine employees, which fluctuates based on need.

One of the things that Scott said sets Latte Da apart as a business is their “suspended coffees” program. Within this program, a customer purchases an extra-small regular coffee and makes it available to someone else – someone who is having a bad day, forgot their wallet or just doesn’t have any money.

“We have had our customers step up and purchase over 325 of these coffees for others,” Scott said. “We truly have the best customers ever. Our mantra is ‘when blessed, be a blessing,’ and we are truly blessed. We love giving back to our community and having our community support us back.”

The bistro portion of Latte Da has something for everyone. Breakfast is served all day and is highlighted by four different kinds of quiche. The lunch and dinner menu features paninis, salads, soups, wraps and other sandwiches. For those looking for some smaller snacks, Latte Da also offers scones, cupcakes, chocolate torte and more.

Latte Da’s event space offers several areas for events, meetings and parties of all types. The Outdoor Event Banquet Space is big enough for large gatherings and features a large fire pit and plenty of seating. Smaller areas are also available for more intimate gatherings – the Garden Room is ideal for business retreats, and one-on-one meetings can be held in the Living Room sitting area. The entire property can also be rented out for large indoor/outdoor private parties.

“We feel we have our community support,” Scott said. “We offer a great product and great service at a great price. We have a unique space that works well for one-on-one meetings or medium groups. We also rent out the entire space for private events. We try to anticipate what people may need and work to meet those needs.”

Latte Da Coffe House & Wine Bar is located at 205 E. 39th St., in Vancouver.

