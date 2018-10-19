Brothers Cascadia gets creative in beer making

Brothers Cascadia Brewing is one of Clark County’s newer brewery and tap rooms, and since it opened a year and a half ago, they have been creating quite a buzz in the craft beer community for one-of-a-kind handcrafted beer.

Owners Richard Tiffany, Sherman Gore and Jason Bos all began their brewing career at Northwood Public House & Brewery in Battle Ground. When Northwood took over the Laurelwood location and the new owners Eric and Paula Star took the reins, they graciously let the three brew masters brew in the in-house two-barrel brewing system.

“It is there we cut our teeth, started gaining a following and from that we were able to raise the funds to start Brothers Cascadia,” Gore said.

Starting their own company in Clark County was a clear choice since they started out here, and today, Brothers Cascadia has seven employees and plenty of community backing.

“Our growth this past year and a half has exceeded all of our hopes,” Gore said. “The community has really supported us, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The brewery specializes in lagers and IPAs, and has a unique barrel program that produces mix-culture sours and other creative stouts. The team works hard to put their imagination and passion for quality in each beer through high attention to detail.

Gore said that the world of beer allows for creative, artistic space as well as structure that can be controlled. He and his team at Brothers Cascadia have found the right balance between the two and the result is handcrafted beer that is consistent, bold and unique. The menu includes a variety of brews, including New England and Pacific Northwest-style IPAs, India Pale Lager, traditional Czech-style Pilsner, Plum Sour Ale, Hazy IPAs and more.

“When we started, we had a motto of putting beer first,” Gore said. “In doing so, we believe it gave us an attention to detail that has permeated everything we do inside the brewery, the taproom and beyond.”

Brothers Cascadia does not have a kitchen onsite but established a partnership with the Hazel Dell Commons early on so they could provide patrons with delicious food cart options that pair well with craft beer. The food carts are available on specific schedules and include pizza, Cajun, Middle Eastern and Vietnamese cuisine.

As Brothers Cascadia looks toward the future, the team plans to continue to use their creativity in brewing to make a lasting impression in the growing beer scene in the Northwest, and Clark County in particular.

“We have tried to be one of the numerous breweries here that is adding to the talent pool, which in turn has really helped raise the profile of the brewery scene here in the Vancouver area,” Gore said. “People are no longer driving out of their way from Seattle to Portland. They are now stopping here to explore the local craft scene. We couldn’t be more excited about the local beer scene in Clark County or the larger North Bank brewing community.”

