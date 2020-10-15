ZoomInfo acquires Clickagy to deliver Streaming Intent data

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired Clickagy, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered buyer intent data. Along with this acquisition, ZoomInfo is launching Streaming Intent, an innovative solution that identifies companies with above-average search volume on business-to-business (B2B) topics within minutes of their web activity.

As ZoomInfo continues to enhance its comprehensive go-to-market intelligence platform, the acquisition of Clickagy provides sellers and marketers with streaming behavioral intent data that is expansive and customizable. Using an advanced natural language processing engine which correctly identifies context, Clickagy’s technology delivers stronger, more reliable intent signals in real time. Clickagy’s extensive database gathers intent data from over 300,000 publisher domains and includes 6 trillion-plus new keyword-to-device pairings each month, sourced from over 91 percent of accessible devices in the United States.

Innovation in the B2B intent landscape has lagged behind the business-to-consumer landscape for much of the past decade. Most B2B intent solutions today rely on the same set of underlying data generated by limited media cooperators and third-party cookie tracking. Existing offerings only provide weekly batches of buyer intent on a finite number of topics because of heavy data processing that takes days to complete, negating opportunities to reach buyers at the opportune moment. Other solutions offer late-stage intent, where vendors have already been identified, and it is too late for the addition of competing solutions.

By integrating Clickagy into its best-in-class platform, ZoomInfo will process and provide timely insights to inform sales and marketing professionals when to best engage with prospects and customers. Combining a robust intent product with the insights from ZoomInfo’s superior business data allows companies to get in front of prospects and customers when their solutions are top of mind. ZoomInfo was recently ranked No. 1 for Buyer Intent Data Tools by G2 Crowd and the acquisition further strengthens ZoomInfo’s ability to innovate and give customers a competitive edge.

“B2B intent data is becoming core to the way modern go-to-market organizations prioritize their outreach to prospects and customers,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO. “Our acquisition of Clickagy enables us to scale intent to provide what will soon be the market’s most predictive and complete B2B intent data set for sellers and marketers. We believe this acquisition both exemplifies our mission to continuously innovate and cements our position as the pacesetter for data-driven sales and marketing outreach.”

Founded in early 2013 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Clickagy is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered buyer intent data. Leveraging advanced natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the company brings new audience customization and visibility to sellers and marketers. Clickagy provides a complete end-to-end solution that collects, processes, and delivers accurate intent data in real time.

“We’re very excited to join ZoomInfo, and we’re very impressed with ZoomInfo’s rapid growth,” said Harry Maugans, Clickagy’s Founder and CEO. “Robust business data has always been the biggest hurdle keeping us from offering a transformative B2B product, but now with ZoomInfo, we’re giving sellers and marketers the ability to further propel their go-to-market motions more effectively and efficiently.”

The entire Clickagy team is joining ZoomInfo, including Maugans, who will serve as Vice President, Product Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the fourth quarter financial results for ZoomInfo.

